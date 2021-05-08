Neymar agrees contract extension to 2025 with PSG

PARIS, May 8 (Xinhua) — French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday announced that Brazilian star Neymar has signed a contract extension with the club, which will keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2025.

Neymar told PSGTV that the main reason that he decided to stay is “happiness.”

“The truth is that I’m very happy to be staying here for four more years, to be a part of the club’s project, to try and win titles, to try and achieve our biggest dream which is the Champions League,” the 29-year-old forward said.

“I have grown as a person here, as a human being and as a player too.”

Neymar, who arrived in Paris on a world-record 220 million euros transfer fee from Barcelona in 2017, had been linked with a return to the Spanish side recently as his former contract with PSG will expire next summer.

The Brazilian international has scored 85 goals and registered 51 assists in his 112 caps for PSG, winning nine trophies, including three consecutive Ligue 1 titles (2018, 2019, 2020).

He also led the Parisians to the club’s first-ever Champions League final in 2020, only to be defeated by Bayern Munich 1-0 in the showpiece match.

“I am proud that Neymar Jr has reaffirmed his long-term commitment to the PSG family through to 2025, and will continue to delight fans,” PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. “The core of our ambitious project to grow PSG is the heart, talent, and dedication of our players.”

PSG reached the Champions League last four for the second consecutive year this season but was knocked out by Premier League side Manchester city 4-1 on aggregate in the semifinals.

The club’s dominance in the domestic league has been challenged this season as it ranks second in the standings, one point behind Lille with only three games left. Enditem