Neymar blows fans away with ‘ass pass’ as PSG dump Riems out of French League Cup

Neymar used his creativity to pull off an ‘ass pass’ in PSG’s French League Cup win over Stade de Riems as fans compared him to Eden Hazard

Neymar put his skills on show for PSG as he used a “ass pass” in the French Champions’ League Cup win over Riems.

The Brazilian is famous for his silky skills and creativity for the Parisiens.

While the £200m man’s future has been in doubt recently, he is reportedly prepared to commit to the club.

And footage has emerged from the French League Cup win which suggests the 27-year-old is enjoying himself.

In the clip, PSG are taking on the side eighth in Ligue 1 at the Stade Auguste Delaune.

Neymar has his back to goal, preparing to receive the ball as Riems defenders rush forward.

But the Brazilian steps in front of its path, instead pushing out his behind.

The ball bounces off the forward’s rear-end and into the path of his team-mate.

This clip has been viewed thousands of times since it was posted on Twitter last night.

And some fans were in stitches at the Brazilian’s creativity.

“In Neymar’s world, there is no pass without ass,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “This should be called an ass-ist.”

While a third simply wrote: “This guy’s twerking in the farmer’s league.”

But other fans compared him to a Real Madrid star.

A fourth wrote: “Neymar watching [Eden] Hazard training clips.”

The Belgian’s behind has become a popular talking point among fans over the years.

“Neymar even uses his bum better than Hazard,” another commented.

And another fan simply said: “Neymar showing Hazard he can twerk and score goals too.”

Neymar’s creativity helped his side to a 3-0 win over the Ligue 1 side.

His corner kick gave an assist to Marquinhos after nine minutes before a Guislain Konan own goal doubled the lead before half time.

And substitute Tanguy Kouassi gave PSG a third, sending them to the French League Cup final against Lyon in April.

Real Madrid were seen as front-runners for the Brazilian’s signature before committing to the club.

But fans want to see team-mate Kylian Mbappe join, raiding an Instagram post of Karim Benzema’s training shot.