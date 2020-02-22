Neymar names his dream 5-a-side team – but leaves out Cristiano Ronaldo

Neymar is the world’s most expensive footballer after moving from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record £198m in 2017

Neymar has named his dream past and present 5-a-side team ahead of the return of his signature tournament, Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five.

The world’s biggest five-a-side tournament – which offers a professional platform for global amateur football players – kicks off globally this weekend for its fifth edition.

Teams from across the world will be hoping they can reach the World Final at the Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr in Praia Grande this summer.

Brazilian superstar Neymar, the world’s most expensive footballer, and a handpicked selection of other world stars will be ready and waiting for the winning teams, who will get the chance to compete against them in a one-off match.

Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain for a world record £198m from Barcelona in 2017 and has gone on to win multiple trophies with the French side.

Ahead of the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five, the man himself was asked which world stars, past and present, he would field in an elite 5-a-side team.

For his present team he stayed loyal to his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, but left out five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kylian Mbappe, his current teammate at PSG, was also given the nod, as were Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard.

In his 5-a-side team of the past, Neymar surprisingly included three former England internationals, as well as two former World Cup and Champions League winners.

Chelsea legend and current manager Frank Lampard was included, as was Liverpool hero and current Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

Former Manchester United, AC Milan, Real Madrid, and PSG midfielder David Beckham was also included.

Then former Barcelona star Xavi and French legend Thierry Henry made up the rest of the star studded team.

Neymar said: “A team with players that are still playing: Messi, Suarez, Mbappe, Pogba and Hazard. A team with retired players: Xavi, Lampard, Gerrard, Beckham and Henry.”

Asked about his goals for 2020, Neymar added: “Professionally and personally, 2019 was a tough year for me.

“But it was a year full of learnings and lots of experiences. I am taking the positive side of it so that 2020 can be better.”

“I’m always seeking new challenges, and my biggest expectation for 2020 is to win everything I can with PSG and the Brazilian team.

“I want to be in the Champions League final and I want to win the Copa America again.”

