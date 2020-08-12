Neymar, PSG Receive Great News Involving Star Striker Ahead Of Champions League Match Vs Atalanta

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Thomas Tuchel has disclosed Kylian Mbappe could return in time for their Champions League clash against Atalanta.

Atalanta and PSG face off in the European tournament’s quarter-final fixture in Lisbon on Wednesday. Mbappe, one of the key members of the PSG squad, suffered an ankle injury during their French Cup final win over Saint-Etienne in July.

During a press conference on the eve of the Atalanta match on Tuesday, Tuchel said until last week, Mbappe was unable to run after he had picked up a knock during training, which was unfortunate for him as the 21-year-old forward has been aiming to return in time for the Champions League match.

Suggesting that Mbappe could be used off the bench against Atalanta if nothing extraordinary happens, Tuchel added, "We are really pleased to have the possibility of finishing the match with Kylian on the pitch. If Kylian has a good session on Tuesday and everything goes well, he will be in the squad on Wednesday. That gives Neymar someone who likes playing alongside him."

While it is PSG’s first quarter-final appearance since the 2015-16 season, the side has not reached the semi-final of the Champions League since their Qatari owners took charge almost a decade ago.

While this is Atalanta’s first Champions League appearance, PSG have scored in each of their last 32 Champions League games, currently the longest run in the competition. The last time they failed to find the score was against Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the 2015-16 edition.

Mbappe has once again produced a series of impressive performances, having scored 30 goals in as many as 34 competitive matches in the 2019-20 season. That includes five goals in seven Champions League fixtures. Neymar is not far behind with 19 goals in 24 matches in the ongoings season, including three strikes in four European games.