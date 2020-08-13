Neymar sees PSG “fighting” for UEFA Champions League title

LISBON, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Voted as the “Man of the Match” in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win over Atalanta here on Wednesday, Neymar said that he never gave up on believing that the score could turn at any time as PSG are “fighting for the UEFA Champions League title.”

“Football is very fast, and things can change quickly. I have in my head that we will reach the final. Nobody is going to take it out of my head,” the Brazilian star told reporters.

Visibly drained physically after the match, Neymar admitted that it was a very disputed game and that the quality and strength of Atalanta gave the confrontation dramatic contours, and was decided only in the final minutes.

“It was a great night, very difficult because Atalanta is a great team. We knew we would find an aggressive team,” Neymar said. “We took a step, and we will have another one that will be very complicated, but we will join forces to make another great match.”

Statistics showed that Neymar made 16 successful dribbles and overtaking, surpassing Lionel Messi’s 11 in a single game of the ongoing Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain will return to the field next Tuesday, at the same Estadio da Luz, in Lisbon, for the semifinal of the tournament, facing the winner of Thursday’s match between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig. Enditem