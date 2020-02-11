Neymar thanks Man Utd legend David Beckham for inspiring his haircuts

PSG star Neymar is known for his ever-changing hairstyles, much like Manchester United legend David Beckham was

Neymar has thanked David Beckham for ‘opening the doors to the fashion world’, revealing he took inspiration from the former Manchester United winger for his haircuts.

Beckham is one of the biggest mainstream celebrities to come from football and his ever-changing hairstyles during his playing career was the subject of much media coverage.

Like Beckham, Neymar is another footballer who has become a mainstream celebrity and he recently revealed he took inspiration from the ex-United and Real Madrid star when it came to fashion and style.

Speaking to Otro, Neymar said: “I copied quite a few of his haircuts. Many, we model ourselves after him. I think he is one of the most stylish people in the world, so we need to copy him.

“We are not as handsome as him, but we try to copy him! I think we needed to have a pioneer, someone who was brave enough to do this.

“I think the courage David has is symbol of this. I am also criticised for getting a different haircut, or for wearing a different outfit. I think the criticism never ends.

“But players like us, who are seen as a reference, like it or not, we are treated differently for wearing a more modern outfit. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it if it makes us feel good.

“So I thank David for being the pioneer, for opening the doors to the fashion world.”

Neymar also revealed that he was a ‘big fan’ of Beckham’s on-field abilities, adding: “I remember when I was younger I always followed all types of players, all the big players.

“I followed David because of the way he kicked the ball, because of the amazing passes he gave, because of his goals, because of his determination on the pitch.

“So, I always followed him. For the person he is, the football he played, I think everything came from David.”