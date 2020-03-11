NFL legend Rob Gronkowski set to sign WWE deal and become a pro wrestler

Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL after winning the Super Bowl with New England Patriots in 2019 and the former tight end could now become a pro wrestler in the WWE

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski is reportedly close to finalising a deal with the WWE.

Gronkowski, who is good friends with current WWE superstar Mojo Rawley, retired from the NFL 12 months ago.

He had a glittering career in the sport, being a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots.

The former tight end retired at just 29, saying that the pain and injuries he suffered throughout his career had taken a toll on his mental health.

But now Gronkowski could be back in professional sport with this week’s WWE Backstage on FOX revealing that he is close to finalising a deal with the WWE.

It’s believed Gronk could make his WWE debut as early as the March 15 episode of Smackdown.

Gronkowski had previously revealed that he wanted to try out professional wrestling, though admitted he was in no rush to get in the ring.

Last August, Gronkowski said: “With wrestling, I don’t feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I’m down for.

“And that’s to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there, like in a Royal Rumble, go out there, I got my friend in WWE, practice it and do a full-on WWE match.

“I’m not saying when. Maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that.

“I’ve always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and going full out.

“That may be a possibility, one time, down the road.”

It’s believed that Gronkowski is unlikely to be a regular face in the WWE should he sign a deal.

Since his retirement, Gronkowski has worked on Fox’s NFL Sunday broadcasts with the outlet televising some WWE shows.

He hung the spikes up after spending his whole NFL career with the Patriots, being picked in the 2010 Draft.