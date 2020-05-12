NFL – Playoff Picture, Prediction, AFC – Football – More Sport

AFC North



The Baltimore Ravens are through. Eleven wins with only two losses mean the best record of the AFC so far. In theory, the team around quarterback young star Lamar Jackson could still win the division Pittsburgh Steelers lose, but it’s probably not. A success in the next game against them New York Jets would be enough to eliminate this chance and possibly also to secure the “free walk”. The Steelerswho played eight wins despite major injury concerns and adversities have a brutal remaining program: Buffalo, the Jets and the Ravens.

Forecast: Because the Steelers the Jets still defeat and sheer against the Bills win, come to the Wild Card Round. Baltimore secures the bye. The Cleveland Browns (currently six wins) who still have theoretical chances win against them Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals, but lose against the Ravens and are definitely out.

AFC South



With eight wins each Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans at the top of the AFC South. The Indianapolis Colts have six wins behind them and only minimal hopes for the final tournament. Your remaining program is mainly due to the guest appearance with the New Orleans Saints not easy and Marlon Mack and colleagues should already win all games. Because Houston and the Titans meet twice more, on the coming and on the last match day. It is quite possible that this last direct duel on the last day of the match will be about the division victory and thus also about participating in the playoffs.

The forecast is sheer, but: The Texans and the Titans win a clash, Houston defeated the in between Tampa Bay Buccaneerswhile the Titans denied the New Orleans Saints narrowly subject to. Houston is in the playoffs and the Titans retire despite a strong season.

AFC west



The Kansas City Chiefs are definitely division winners with their previous record of 9-4. That has stood since the victory over the Patriots on the 14th matchday. The playoff participation also. It is still open whether it is enough for a walk-through in the first round that it is only for the two teams with the highest balance sheet of the respective Conference gives. The Oakland Raiders with six successes have very little chance. Just like that Denver Broncos with five.

Forecast: The Chiefs win two more of their three games (Denver, Chicago, LA Chargers), but still have to be in the Wild Card Round start. The Raiders with their failures and recently three defeats no longer on track to create the “miracle”.

The Sportschau.de forecast compact:

Bye: BAltimore Ravens, New England Patriots.

Wild Card Round: Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here is part 2.



Status: 10.12.2019, 9:00 a.m.

