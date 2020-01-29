NFL star Drew Brees pays emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant following his tragic death

NFL superstar Drew Brees spoke poignantly following the news that Kobe Bryant has died

NFL superstar Drew Brees has paid tribute to Kobe Bryant following his tragic death.

The ex-Los Angeles Lakers superstar was involved in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning.

Bryant was travelling with four other people on board his private chopper before a fire broke out.

The emergencies were quick to the scene but nobody has survived.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria Onore, was also travelling on the helicopter.

Brees – who has been competing at the Pro Bowl – had some kind words in the aftermath of the incident.

“I had the chance to meet him one time,” he said.

“But he was a guy who I always hoped I had the chance to be around him more.

“I had so much respect for him as a competitor. I know he inspired so many people, in so many different ways.

“I mean one of the great competitors of any generation, not just with sports but the way he approached a lot of things and what he was doing now after basketball.

“So I pray for him, I pray for his family, I know we don’t know all the details yet. It’s a tragic loss.”

Bryant spent his whole career with the Lakers.

In 20 years at the franchise he won five NBA championships before retiring in 2016.

The 18-time NBA All-Star was the first guard in NBA history to rack up at least 20 seasons.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that an investigation into the the crash is underway.

“This information is preliminary and subject to change,” a statement read. “A S-76 helicopter crashed this morning under unknown circumstances near Calabasas, Calif.

“Local authorities say that five people were on board. Please check with local authorities for more information on the condition of the occupants.

“The FAA and the NTSB will investigate.”