Nguyen Phu Trong re-elected as Vietnam’s communist party chief

HANOI, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — The 13th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) on Sunday re-elected Nguyen Phu Trong as the party’s general secretary for his third term, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The election took place at the first meeting of the newly-elected 13th CPVCC on Sunday morning during the ongoing 13th CPV National Congress scheduled from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1.

The CPVCC’s politburo, secretariat, inspection commission and head of the inspection commission were also elected at the meeting, according to the news agency.

A total of 1,587 delegates representing over 5.1 million members of the CPV are attending the national congress. Enditem