NHC calls for priority to treating severe, elderly pneumonia patients

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — China’s National Health Commission (NHC) has demanded a priority to the treatment of severe cases of pneumonia caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) among elderly patients and people with underlying health problems.

Major medical institutions should set up special expert teams to focus on the treatment of such cases and try their best to reduce the mortality, the NHC said in a notice as well as a recommended treatment guideline.

The commission called for the training of medical staff at medical institutions at all levels to improve their ability of verifying and diagnosing the 2019-nCoV-related pneumonia.

The NHC urged efforts to strengthen the protection of personnel and provision of medicines and supplies in medical institutions.

It also stressed that governments of all provincial-level regions must not cover up the truth concerning severe cases of the pneumonia outbreak.