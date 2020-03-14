NHL advises teams against morning skates, practices…

The NHL has advised its teams against conducting morning skates, practices or team meetings on Thursday.

The league expects to hold a conference call with the NHL Board of Governors at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Thursday to discuss the next steps in regard to the coronavirus pandemic, multiple outlets reported.

The league issued a statement on Wednesday night, less than an hour after the NBA announced that it would suspend its season.

“The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus,” the league’s statement said. “The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update (Thursday).”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Columbus Blue Jackets and San Jose Sharks announced that they would play their upcoming home games without fans in the stands.

–Field Level Media