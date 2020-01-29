NHL roundup: Vatrano’s hat trick lifts Panthers

Frank Vatrano tallied his second career hat trick, and the Florida Panthers held on for a 4-3 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Florida, which won its sixth game in a row. The hat trick for Vatrano was his first since Dec. 18, 2015, when he was a rookie with the Boston Bruins.

The victory capped an emotional evening for Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville, who won three Stanley Cup championships with the Blackhawks before he was fired early last season. Quenneville received a standing ovation and video tribute in his first return to Chicago as an opposing coach.

Kirby Dach, Drake Caggiula and Patrick Kane each scored for Chicago, whose five-game winning streak ended. Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves to earn his second win in as many nights. Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner allowed four goals on 26 shots.

Bruins 3, Golden Knights 2

David Krejci scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period and also had an assist, and Jaroslav Halak finished with 27 saves as Boston rallied for a victory over visiting Vegas.

Jeremy Lauzon, recalled earlier Tuesday from Providence of the AHL, and Jake DeBrusk also scored goals for Boston, which improved to 17-2-9 at home and increased its Atlantic Division lead to eight points over the Tampa Bay Lightning heading into the All-Star break.

Mark Stone and Nicolas Hague scored goals for Vegas, which lost for the sixth time in its past seven games (1-5-1). Nate Schmidt added two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 34 saves while allowing at least three goals for the seventh time in his past eight starts.

Hurricanes 4, Jets 1

Justin Williams produced two goals in just his second game since returning from an abbreviated retirement as Carolina defeated Winnipeg in Raleigh, N.C.

Williams, a former team captain, scored in the first and third periods. The right winger had provided the winning tally in a shootout in his first game back. Martin Necas and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes.

Patrik Laine scored in the first period for Winnipeg, cutting his team’s deficit to 2-1. Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek made 16 saves while Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots.

Islanders 4, Rangers 2

Josh Bailey collected a power-play goal and two assists for a career-high three points as the visiting Islanders snapped a three-game losing streak at the expense of their New York City rival.

Bailey scored the first of two Islanders power-play goals in the final 6:25 of the first period, then had the primary assist on tallies by Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Nelson. Anders Lee scored in the second period for the Islanders, and Thomas Greiss stopped a season-high 40 shots and improved to 5-0-1 in his career against the Rangers.

Pavel Buchnevich and Chris Kreider scored in a span of 1:47 during a four-minute power play in the third period for the Rangers. Alexandar Georgiev started for the third straight time against the Islanders and allowed four goals on 18 shots after stopping 70 of 74 in the Rangers’ two wins last week.

Flyers 3, Penguins 0

James van Riemsdyk, Jake Voracek and Justin Braun each scored a goal, and host Philadelphia won its final game before the All-Star break, blanking Pittsburgh.

The Flyers improved to 17-4-4 at home while winning for the fourth time in five games. Philadelphia goaltender Brian Elliott made 19 saves on his way to his first shutout of the season and the 39th of his career.

Tristan Jarry stopped 27 shots for the Penguins, who had been one of the hottest teams in the league with six wins in their previous seven games.

