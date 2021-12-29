Covid absences: NHS bosses are scrambling on a daily basis to fill gaps in their workforce caused by a wave of Omicron cases.

NHS managers are scrambling on a daily basis to fill rota gaps as the number of Covid cases rises, according to a frontline doctor.

The current staffing crisis in the capital, according to Dr Rogerson, is the worst she has seen in her 11 years as a doctor.

She also fears an “exodus” of medical workers from the NHS, who are “exhausted” after nearly two years on the front lines of the pandemic.

“Thanks to Covid striking everyone down, we just don’t have the staff,” Dr Rogerson, a director and co-founder of NHS Million, told i.

It’s inexcusable.

“Every day, I get text messages from a variety of hospitals pleading with people to come to work and fill rota gaps.

You get text messages every day that say, “Please, we are desperately short.”

“This has been going on for almost two years.

Everyone is drained.

It’s a completely different kind of running on empty than I’ve ever seen before.

“Winter is normally dreadful, but this has taken it to a new level.”

My concerns for the New Year are that we will all make it through work and then that people will leave.

I believe there is a strong possibility of a NHS exodus.”

“I qualified in 2010,” she continued.

This is the worst absence rate I’ve ever seen.

Two-thirds of staff in one sister department were unavailable for work a few weeks ago, the majority for Covid reasons.

That’s not going to work.”

On Friday morning, NHS England is expected to release the most recent data on staff absences.

Nothing has been released since December 19, when 18,829 NHS staff from acute trusts in England were absent due to Covid, up 54% from 12,240 a week earlier and 51% from 12,508 at the beginning of the month.

According to figures released today in Scotland, the NHS employs an average of 3,316 people.

