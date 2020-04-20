NHS chiefs accuse Matt Hancock of setting poor example on social distancing

Matt Hancock has admitted that he still holds face-to-face meetings with officials, but rubbished accusations he is ignoring the government’s social distancing rules.

The Health Secretary was this morning grilled on allegations he surrounds himself with between 10 and 20 colleagues during daily Whitehall coronavirus conference calls.

The cabinet minister insisted he works from home where possible, but claimed that on the occasions he is forced to the office he ‘spreads out the chairs’ to avoid person-to-person contact.

Responding to the reports in the Health Service Journal, Mr Hancock told BBC Radio 4: ‘No, not since the social distancing rules came in. I work from home whenever I can – I’m working from home now.

‘But I do have to go into the office and sometimes the best way to get something done is to have some of the key people in the room and obviously some on the video.

‘I have spread out the chairs in the office precisely to follow the social distancing rules.

‘We do follow the rules in the office, it is very important people follow the social distancing rules in the same way that people should stay home wherever possible.’

NHS leaders suggested the approach apparently taken by Mr Hancock was not in line with government advice for everyone to work at home if they possibly can.

They said it appeared as if Mr Hancock and his staff viewed social distancing rules as being ‘for other people’.

Speaking at the daily coronavirus press conference in Downing Street, Mr Hancock defended himself and said: ‘I work from home when I can and we have enormous numbers of meetings on Zoom and other video conferencing facilities.’

He added: ‘When I do come into the office I follow social distancing rules and that is very clear – around my table there is now only a small number of chairs.’

A senior NHS leader who has seen the meetings told the Health Service Journal that the approach was effectively ‘encouraging presenteeism’.

It also makes it ‘hard to send the right messages’ to the public about staying at home, they said.

The anonymous senior NHS source said: ‘It looks like the Health Secretary and his colleagues think ‘social distancing’ is for other people and that coming into the office is necessary for senior leaders.’

The government’s official coronavirus guidance states that people should ‘work from home, where possible’ and that ‘your employer should support you to do this’.

It also states that ’employers who have people in their offices or onsite should ensure that employees are able to follow Public Health England guidelines, including, where possible, maintaining a two metre distance from others’.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman told HSJ: ‘We continue to do everything we can to keep this country safe, including by following all guidance and practising social distancing.’

It is understood that department staff are being encouraged to dial into meetings remotely wherever possible.

Allies of the Health Secretary rubbished suggestions of staff being squeezed into the meetings as they pointed out Mr Hancock has a large office.

Mr Hancock self-isolated for seven days after testing positive for coronavirus, with the Health Secretary returning to work last week.

He described having the disease as ‘like having glass in your throat’.

Mr Hancock has been one of the government’s most high profile ministers during the coronavirus outbreak.

He has chaired numerous Downing Street daily press conferences and won plaudits for the way in which he conducted the one on the day that he formally returned to work after his illness.