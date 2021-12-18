NHS Covid travel passes for 12 to 15-year-olds have been made available in an effort to save money on Christmas vacations abroad.

In order to save money on Christmas vacations abroad, the NHS has made a Covid travel pass available to children aged 12 to 15.

It comes after I reported earlier this month that No 10 was working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible in order to avoid disrupting family vacations this Christmas.

NHS Covid pass letters are now available for over-12s who have received two doses of the Covid vaccine, providing a significant boost for families planning to travel abroad over the holidays.

Parents have previously complained about holiday disruptions in countries such as Spain, Germany, and Malta, which require proof of vaccinations for anyone over the age of 12.

Until now, NHS Covid passes were only available to those who were 16 or older.

However, the NHS announced this morning on its website that people aged 12 and up can now apply for a Covid pass letter for international travel.

Covid passes for children aged 12 to 15 will be valid for 30 days and may take up to seven working days to arrive in the mail.

The change will be welcomed by families planning to travel abroad over the holidays, but it will only apply to a small group of over-12s who have received both doses of the Covid vaccine.

Most children aged 12 to 15 have only received one Covid vaccine, as the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) only approved second vaccines for that age group in late November.

Around one million 12 to 15-year-olds in the UK are currently single-jabbed, and they must wait 12 weeks after their first dose before receiving their second.

Some of the most vulnerable children in that age group have already been given two doses.

Children under the age of 18 are not required to show their Covid-19 status for entry to domestic events or venues in England, so the update does not imply that domestic vaccine passports are now available for teenagers.

However, because a domestic vaccine pass is required for entry to public areas such as restaurants, hotels, pools, and some ski areas, the loophole could be a pain for families planning to ski in the alps or visit Christmas markets on the continent.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

NHS Covid pass for travel made available for 12 to 15-year-olds in bid to save Christmas holidays abroad