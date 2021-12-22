NHS England is preparing field hospitals in anticipation of an influx of Omicron Covid cases.

Health officials across the country have been told to prepare extra bed capacity in case of a surge in admissions in the coming weeks.

In preparation for the expected surge of covid patients over the next five weeks, NHS leaders are planning temporary field hospitals in hospital parking lots and reviewing the capacity of their mortuaries.

The contingency measures, first reported in the health journal HSJ, are being implemented because the volume of admissions expected in January remains uncertain.

On Tuesday, NHS England held a series of calls with local leaders, asking them to prepare for a large influx of admissions.

During the calls, NHS Trust chief executives were instructed to identify hardstanding areas where temporary field hospitals could be set up.

The tented units would be an alternative to the larger Nightingale Hospitals that were established at the start of the pandemic and have since been decommissioned or repurposed.

While NHS England has yet to formally request military assistance to provide field hospitals, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is expected to make a request as soon as this week.

As the NHS seeks to expand capacity during the Omicron wave, the MoD field hospitals could be vital.

“In light of the potential threat posed by Omicron, it is right that the NHS prepares for any surge in hospital admissions,” an NHS England spokesman told i.

Hospitals are already taking steps to help, such as increasing bed capacity, and the single most important thing the public can do is come forward and schedule their booster vaccine.”

The army could be asked to provide its Role 3 field hospitals, which were designed to combat chemical and biological attacks.

The state-of-the-art units, which were built for the MoD by Cambridge-based Marshall Aerospace and Defence, include a resuscitation unit, operating theatre, intensive care wards, advanced diagnostics, as well as the necessary infrastructure like recovery wards, sterilisation, pharmacy, and laboratory facilities.

Four emergency beds, two surgical beds, eight intensive therapy units, and 48 ward beds are typical of the units.

Up to 240 patients and staff can be accommodated in the tents.

Local health officials were also tasked with locating non-clinical space, such as offices and meeting rooms, that could be converted into makeshift wards.

