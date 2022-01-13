NHS England’s waiting list has nearly reached 6 million people, with 12-hour A&E delays at an all-time high.

‘Demoralizing’ data for doctors also shows that at the end of November, a total of 18,585 people had been waiting more than two years to begin routine hospital treatment – a seven-fold increase in just six months.

Official figures show that the number of people in England waiting to begin routine hospital treatment has reached a new high of nearly 6 million.

In November 2021, there were 5,995,156 people on the waiting list for non-urgent operations, the highest number since records began in August 2007.

In November 2021, the number of people who had to wait more than 52 weeks to begin treatment was 306,996, down from 312,665 the previous month but up 60% from 192,169 a year earlier.

In December, a total of 12,986 people waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England, up from 10,646 in November and the most in any calendar month since records began in August 2010.

In December, 120,218 people waited at least four hours from admission decision to admission, a slight decrease from the all-time high of 121,251 in October.

In England, less than three-quarters of patients (73.3%) were seen within four hours, the lowest percentage since records began in November 2010.

The percentage has dropped from 74.0 percent in November 2021 to 80.3 percent in December 2020.

At the end of November, a total of 18,585 people in England had been waiting more than two years to begin routine hospital treatment, up from 16,225 at the end of October and nearly seven times the 2,608 people who had been waiting more than two years in April.

By March 2022, NHS England has instructed hospitals to eliminate all two-year waits.

“Here we are another month later with a new set of shocking data that highlights how many patients are being let down as well as the strain our exhausted staff are under,” said Dr. Tim Cooksley, president of the Society for Acute Medicine.

We can’t forget that behind every data point is a person.

“There is also incredible staff on the ground.

