NHS expert DR DAVID UNWIN shares his revolutionary plan

A year ago I introduced Mail readers to my low-carb approach to putting type 2 diabetes into remission, telling how it’s transformed the health of patients in my GP practice.

I’ve been overwhelmed by how our story has caught the public’s imagination — and inspired GPs, too. Over a thousand fellow doctors have signed up to take the e-learning course I designed for the Royal College of General Practitioners,

I’ve also been asked to give countless talks on low carb and its impact on patients with type 2 diabetes — including later this month, at the Diabetes UK professional conference in Glasgow.

I was even made an ambassador for the All Party Parliamentary Group on diabetes and got to meet Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Don’t get me wrong, this is not about me — it’s about getting the message out about tackling type 2 with an approach that has given hope to so many.

That’s why I have teamed up again with top chef Giancarlo Caldesi (who reversed his own type 2 diabetes by going low carb) and his wife Katie, a food writer.

Together we will show how you, too, can transform your health — with delicious low-carb recipes published today and all next week, exclusively in the Mail.

From family favourites and meals you can prepare in less than 30 minutes, to thrifty dishes costing under £1 a serving, there is something for everyone.

The depressing truth is that every three minutes, someone in the UK gets diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, largely due to obesity.

Type 2 is not a condition to be dismissed lightly — it is linked to a host of life-changing complications, including nerve damage, that can lead to amputations, raised risk of heart disease, blindness, colorectal or breast cancer, stroke and premature death.

Like many, I, also once saw type 2 diabetes as inevitably a chronic, deteriorating condition needing ever-greater doses of medication.

This now seems ridiculous and sad. Thanks to low carb, my GP practice in Southport, Merseyside, has changed, with nearly 50 per cent of my patients having put their type 2 into remission.

This means they have been able to come off their medication (helping my NHS practice spend £50,000 less annually on diabetes drugs than the average!).

What is perhaps more important is that nearly all of them have experienced improvements in their blood sugar levels. And it’s not just their diabetic control, their weight, blood pressure and liver function have improved, too.

This can work for patients of all ages. I always thought that older people had a slower metabolism and so would really struggle to lose weight, but when I analyse the results of my patients aged over 65, they seem to do just as well as the younger ones.

A great example is Brian Clark, whose story was told in the Mail’s Good Health section last Tuesday.

He’s over 80 and has lost lots of weight, reducing his waist by a massive 10in (25cm) by switching to a low-carb diet.

After years of no formal exercise, he’s now joined a gym. The oldest patient I have helped in this way is aged 91.

It’s not just my GP practice — doctors across the UK, often led by their patients’ research into low carb (which is how I, too, first learned about it), are now recording similar results.

And increasingly, there is scientific research to back what we’re doing — it’s a grassroots revolution that’s changing our approach to treating type 2.

Low carb is not the only approach by any means, but it is a viable approach and now bodies such as the American Diabetes Association are acknowledging this fact.

However, it is important to remember a low-carb diet may not suit everyone and there are other ways to improve your type 2 diabetes. Regular exercise, for example, can make a lot of difference.

And there are other ways to put diabetes into remission without using medication, such as bariatric surgery (which means people are rendered physically unable to eat excessively.

Very low-calorie diets are another, as devised by the wonderful Professor Roy Taylor at Newcastle University and featured in The Mail in January. It was he who first helped me with my statistics so I was ready to publish them in medical journals.

What matters is losing weight —and low carb offers an effective way to do this.

For me there is no doubt the potential health benefits for type 2 diabetes patients of cutting sugar and starchy foods can offer is important. But in my surgery, what also stands out is the pride people are able to take in being in control of their health — sometimes after years of suffering.

By Judith Keeling for the Daily Mail

For one of Britain’s most senior GPs, it was a ‘light- bulb’ moment.

The occasion, a year ago, was a lecture given to fellows of the Royal College of GPs on how a low-carb diet could potentially reverse type 2 diabetes — and the speaker was GP Dr David Unwin.

Listening in the audience was Professor Steve Cox who felt a sense of excitement as Dr Unwin, from Southport, Merseyside, explained the remarkable success of his low-carb programme with his patients.

‘Suddenly, my own experience with a handful of patients fell into place,’ says Professor Cox, a visiting professor of general practice at Chester University and a GP in St Helens in Lancashire. ‘I’d seen type 2 diabetes patients who had improved their health after going low carb. They’d researched it themselves, lost weight and come to see me to reduce their medication.

‘Dr Unwin was using his own sugar charts to demonstrate the effect that different foods can have on blood sugar once digested — they were so simple to understand. The science behind it was also sound. I could see how valuable these charts would be for my own patients.

‘I took several weeks to read up on the low-carb research — and I found it very convincing. So I began to recommend it to patients.’

Professor Cox is one of an estimated 2,000-3,000 GPs recommending low carb as an alternative way to tackle the growing obesity and type 2 diabetes epidemic. About 1,100 GPs have now completed the Royal College of GPs’ online low-carb course, designed by Dr Unwin.

The sugar charts in question —approved by NICE — have been applauded by GPs nationwide as an invaluable guide for helping patients understand how ‘hidden sugars’ in food can play a key role in raising blood sugar levels.

‘I’ve been a GP for 40 years and seen obesity take over from smoking as the main preventable cause of illness and premature death,’ says Dr Peter Bagshaw, a Somerset GP.

‘But I was frustrated as the standard NHS diet advice and diabetes medication didn’t seem to work. My patients never really lost weight and needed increasing doses of medication. So the success and simplicity of low carb has been a revelation.’

Offering low carb has also been uplifting experience for GPs such as Dr David Oliver and Dr Kim Andrews, of the Freshford practice in Finchingfield, Essex.

‘Helping our patients adopt a low-carb lifestyle in the last year has helped us love the job again,’ says Dr Oliver. ‘It’s so joyful to have a patient coming back with a smile on their face and know your advice has had a positive impact on their health.’

Dr Jackie Craven, a GP in Keighley, West Yorkshire, agrees: ‘It’s so rewarding to see patients helping themselves,’ she says of her own low-carb programme.

Yet some doctors are reluctant to recommend low carb.

‘Old-style, high-carb, low-fat advice for overweight patients is entrenched in the NHS,’ says Dr Vipan Bhardwaj, a GP in Berkshire.

He conducted a low-carb pilot scheme in 2016 involving 40 type 2 patients at his practice in Wokingham, which saw all patients reducing their medication and around two-thirds coming off it altogether.

Nurses are also now joining the growing army of medical professionals providing low-carb advice.

The Low Carb/Real Food Nurse Forum, a Facebook group where nurses share success stories and tips, now has 775 members just a year after it was set up.

Three years ago, practice nurse Catherine Cassell started advising patients about low carb, after being told about it by a patient who had lost weight.

‘I was upset to think I hadn’t known about low carb as a treatment before — but filled with hope I can help patients change their lives now.’

She has organised a Primary Care Lifestyle Conference to share low-carb diet advice with nearly 200 other primary care workers in the UK.