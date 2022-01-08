NHS Grampian has issued a’major incident’ warning as Omicron cases have increased ‘exponentially.’

In Scotland, NHS Grampian has issued a’major incident’ warning as Omicron cases have risen ‘exponentially.’

The health board said in a briefing note to staff that over the last fortnight, it had seen an “exponential” increase in cases of the virus, which was expected to continue.

Due to the pressures caused by the dramatic increase in Covid cases, a Scottish health board has warned that it is preparing to declare a “major incident” next week.

NHS Grampian said in a memo to staff that the virus had been growing at an “exponential” rate for the past fortnight and that this trend was expected to continue.

The health board, which serves around 500,000 people in the north east, predicted that hospitals and care homes would face “even more significant pressure.”

“When a number of key trigger points are reached,” the briefing note read, “our planned response will include a declaration of a major incident.”

This would be determined by factors such as the number of Covid patients in hospitals across the region and the level of staff sickness caused by the virus, according to the statement.

The major incident could be declared “as early as the end of next week,” with non-urgent procedures likely to be delayed.

The warning came as the latest contingent of UK military personnel arrived in Scotland to assist the NHS, which is under unprecedented strain.

NHS Grampian has deployed 38 servicemen and women, while NHS Lanarkshire has 32 and NHS Ayrshire and Arran has 20.

The NHS Grampian group is expected to work in emergency and intensive care units as healthcare support workers and nurses.

In December, the Scottish Government approved the Military Assistance for Civilian Authorities (Maca) support.

Hundreds of military personnel have already volunteered to help with the vaccine program in Scotland, as well as driving ambulances.

“The next few weeks are going to be extremely challenging for the NHS on a number of fronts,” Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said, thanking the military for its support.

“We have a pandemic backlog, as well as high levels of staff absences, much of which is due to Omicron and its increased transmissibility.”

“We’re also treating over 1,300 people.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Covid in Scotland: NHS Grampian warns of ‘major incident’ as Omicron cases rise ‘exponentially’