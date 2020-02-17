NHS hospitals’ ‘coronavirus isolation pods’ are pictured as a NINTH case is diagnosed in the UK

Makeshift coronavirus isolation ‘pods’ have emerged at hospitals across England as the country is on high alert for new cases of the illness.

A ninth person was diagnosed last night, in London, and scientists and authorities expect there to be more infections in the coming weeks and days.

The NHS has ordered all hospitals to set up the isolation booths so they can send people there if they are suspected to have the coronavirus, named SARS-CoV-2.

Pictures show rusty portable cabins and windowless shipping containers being used for the purpose on the grounds outside of hospitals’ main buildings or in car parks.

Health service bosses said there must be facilities in place to keep suspected patients away from the general public while they’re assessed over the phone by medics.

Hospitals in London, Hartlepool, Stevenage, Blackpool, Eastbourne, Brighton and Bournemouth have been seen with the pods outside.

It comes as the recorded number of cases in China surged overnight to around 60,000 and 1,369 people have died.

A letter sent from NHS England to hospital directors two weeks ago instructed them all to have the pods up and running by Friday, February 7.

It said: ‘As part of managing care in Emergency Departments, trusts are being asked to organise a “Coronavirus Priority Assessment Pod”, which will mean people with symptoms indicative of infection will get quick assessment, while other patients also continue to get appropriate care.’

The letter said the pod must have a phone which is available 24 hours a day so worried patients can speak to a specialist response team at any time.

There must also be clear signs and posters directing people the the pod so they don’t have to come into contact with staff – people will not be allowed to just wander into the pods but must be referred there first.

The letter added: ‘If either admission or testing is deemed to be necessary then NHS 111 will contact the local A&E, on their red phone, to advise of the patient’s location, and pass on patient contact details to arrange arrival instructions.

‘The Pod will need to be decontaminated in accordance with PHE guidance following each NHS 111 assessment.’

The pods are designed to keep people who suspect they may be carrying the virus away from vulnerable people.

The elderly and people with long-term illnesses such as heart disease, lung conditions or diabetes are particularly at risk of coronavirus turning deadly.

Posters have been put up outside hospitals to direct patients to the coronavirus pods if they need to get there.

And there are also signs inside A&E departments to make sure the patients don’t go the wrong way and wander among the public.

Once in a pod, the patient can call a dedicated response team who will determine the risk of infection based upon their recent travel and interactions.

People who develop flu-like symptoms after returning from China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore or Malaysia have all been told to stay at home and not meet anyone if they start to feel ill.

These are considered to be the countries most at risk.

Meanwhile, dozens of Britons who were rescued from the Chinese city of Wuhan amid the coronavirus outbreak are to be freed today after two weeks in quarantine, as a woman in London became the ninth person to test positive for the illness.

Eighty-three people will leave Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside on Thursday, 14 days after they arrived on an evacuation flight.

All of the group – who had signed a contract agreeing to the quarantine period – have tested negative for the virus.

It comes after a ninth UK case was confirmed on Wednesday evening – the first instance of coronavirus in London.

The patient, who is now being treated at a specialist NHS centre at Guy’s and St Thomas’ in the capital, got the virus in China, England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said.

As with the previously confirmed cases, officials are working to identify recent contacts she had.

Kharn Lambert, one of the quarantined patients in Merseyside, told the PA news agency ahead of the release: ‘I’m ecstatic and I’m so happy that everyone has come back with negative test results.’

During their time in quarantine one of the group had threatened to abscond from the isolation unit, prompting the Government to announce new legal powers allowing people with the illness to be forcibly quarantined, and forcibly sent into isolation if deemed to pose a threat.

The evacuated group’s release comes a day after Steve Walsh, the businessman at the centre of the UK outbreak of coronavirus, was given the all-clear and discharged from hospital.

Mr Walsh, a 53-year-old scout leader from Hove in East Sussex, contracted coronavirus on a business trip to Singapore – and is linked to five other people diagnosed with it in the UK.

On his way back to the UK from Singapore, he stopped off at a ski region in France, where five other Britons were subsequently infected with coronavirus, now also known as Covid-19.

Mr Walsh is also linked to a Briton taken ill in Majorca, taking the number of confirmed cases linked to him to 11.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) cautioned that while the number of newly confirmed cases reported in China has stabilised, it remains a threat.

‘This outbreak could still go in any direction,’ director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing on Wednesday at which he said the organisation is developing a ‘masterplan’ to tackle the virus, which will focus on diagnostics and treatments.

Dr Paul Cosford, from Public Health England, on Wednesday admitted more cases of coronavirus in the UK are ‘highly likely’ due to people returning after travelling abroad.

While researchers from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) have estimated the number of new coronavirus cases in Wuhan could peak by the end of the month, the WHO said it is too early to make such a prediction.

Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, told the briefing: ‘I think it’s way too early to try and predict the beginning, the middle or the end of this epidemic.’