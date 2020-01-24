NHS manager boasts death of Terry Jones meant trust ‘got away with’ failings in dementia deaths

An NHS manager sent a gloating email to staff boasting they had been ‘saved by the death of Terry Jones’ after the Monty Python star’s passing overshadowed a report into the deaths of two dementia sufferers in media coverage.

Yesterday the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust was criticised in an investigation into the death Doreen Livermore, 88, who broke her hip and died six weeks after being attacked in Amberley Hall Care Home in King’s Lynn by another dementia patient.

The NSFT also came under fire for the death of another man with dementia at the same care home in 2017.

Mark Prentice, communications manager at NSFT, inadvertently copied a journalist into his email to staff on Thursday where he suggested that the passing of comedy film star Mr Jones meant reduced coverage for the death of Mrs Livermore in news reports.

He said ‘we emerged virtually unscathed’ and the trust was not named on a local BBC TV report about Mrs Livermore’s death – but the presenter ‘said something along the lines of ‘no agency involved in Doreen Livermore’s care emerged without criticism’.

Mr Prentice added: ‘We seem to have got away (again) with the Adult Safeguarding Review story… I think we may have been saved by the death of Terry Jones.’

Mr Jones died yesterday after a battle with a rare form of dementia.

The investigation found that Mrs Livermore’s family had repeatedly complained to the care home and to Norfolk County Council before she was attacked.

They had said that the man was attacking residents before he assaulted their mother.

He had received support from the NSFT’s dementia team but, according to the investigation, had discharged the attacker too soon.

Eventually, hew was moved into a mental health facility but not before pushing Mrs Livermore over in December 2017.

With the death of the second man, the investigation found that NSFT did not flag their concerns about the ability of the home to manage him.

Mrs Livermore’s son Roy, from Snettisham, told the Eastern Daily Press: ‘The fact they are talking about ”getting away” with it in relation to the death of my mother is absolutely disgusting. It begs the question, what do they feel they got away with?’

Jonathan Warren, chief executive at the NSFT, said: ‘We are undertaking an investigation regarding the inappropriate comments made about the sad death of Doreen Livermore by a member of our staff.

‘We take this very seriously and will be contacting the family of Mrs Livermore to give them our sincere apologies and offer them our support.’