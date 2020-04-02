NHS nurses resort to online wishlists to source everyday items

Hospital staff post requests for essentials from teabags and energy bars to iPads and pens

NHS nurses are turning to online crowdfunding to ask for donations of everyday essentials including sanitary products, bedding and hand cream as some hospitals run low on basic items before the peak of the UK’s coronavirus outbreak.

Medics are using online wishlists to request thousands of products for staff and patients, ranging from teabags to sleeping bags and including iPads and chargers so families can speak to loved ones.

The Guardian found a growing number of NHS trusts using Amazon to ask for the most basic goods in recent days, as supplies of clean clothes, bedding and toiletries run low in part because of the cancellation of almost all hospital visits.

The nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment has been a focus of criticism of the UK’s handling of the crisis. The apparent shortage of everyday essentials has been less well-documented and comes a fortnight before coronavirus admissions are expected to peak.

At least nine NHS trusts have turned to Amazon wishlists to ask for toiletries for staff and patients, making requests for thousands of sanitary products, body wash, shampoo, lip balm, face wipes, and hand cream.

Hospitals have also asked the public to donate new pillows, pillowcases, towels, nightwear and sleeping bags . One trust even requested camp beds for medics to sleep on.

Medics at the Princess Alexandra hospital in Harlow, Essex, asked for disposable clog shoes and empty bottles of nail polish remover to fill with their own antibacterial hand gel. An appeal set up by a local company had secured donations by Wednesday of 25 pairs of clogs, 100 sanitary products, 40 packs of shower gel, 40 walkie talkies, 40 phone charges and 50 razors.

One trust based at Northampton General hospital requested donations of dermatological cream and moisturising lotion. Hinchingbrooke and Peterborough hospitals asked for extra supplies of hand cream.

Nurses at Norwich and Norfolk University hospital asked for 20 iPads so patients could “speak and see families whilst they are in hospital during Covid-19”. They also requested hundreds of packs of toiletries and hand cream for staff treating patients with coronavirus.

Nancy Fontaine, the chief nurse and director of infection prevention at the hospital, said: “We have received so many donations, such as kitchen equipment for pop-up staff areas, shower gels for staff and lovely cakes. We are sincerely grateful and ask that it keeps coming. The items we have added to our wishlist are to enhance patient and staff experience during this difficult time.”

Swansea Bay health board also appealed for donations of dressing gowns, slippers and sanitary towels for patients. In a post on its charity Facebook page, it said patients were running out of toiletries and clean nightclothes because almost all visits had been cancelled because of coronavirus. “This is already a problem and likely to get worse in the weeks ahead,” it said.

There were also requests for pens, plastic cutlery, disposable plates, instant soups and noodles, hot chocolate, teabags, coffee, porridge, soft drinks and energy bars for overworked medics.

Staff at the Whittington Health NHS trust in north London were in need of shower gel, toothpaste and other toiletries. Tony Rice, the chair of the trust’s charitable funds, said: “Our staff are currently working around the clock to ensure that all of our patients, including those with Covid-19, receive safe, effective and compassionate care. This means having to work longer shifts than usual and additional pressure and stress.

“We want to use the money donated to our Coronavirus Crisis Fund to provide the little comforts that our staff have told us would make their lives easier during this challenging time.”