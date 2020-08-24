NHS Offsets 40,000 Tonnes of CO2 With Power Deals and LED Bulbs

One of the larger managers of the NHS estate is pleased with the progress it’s been making in switching to lower carbon methods of keeping the lights on, with around 40,000 tonnes of CO2 being removed – or offset at least – from the power supply chain of 3,500 of the health service’s myriad buildings.

It’s the work of NHS Property Services, which manages 10 per cent or so of all UK health service sites. The bulk of the CO2 was offset by agreeing renewable energy tariffs, with British Gas and Corona agreeing to pump in the correct equivalent of green energy into the grid to keep the buildings adequately humming and beeping. That accounts for 36,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, they say, which sounds like quite a lot indeed, as gas is really quite light. Must be at least half a sky full.

And, bless them, bosses are busy having the millions of sodding light bulbs replaced with LED options, and when you’re looking at 3,500 buildings that soon adds up too; to 830 tonnes of CO2 annually, kept in the trees and whatnot by simply adding more efficient lighting to more than 40 of the sites this past year.

Again, when you’re dealing with that many ageing buildings, it requires an investment of around £1.5m simply to replace all the legacy 100W bulbs – that have been left on since 1972 because no one even knows where the switch for them are and you can’t run around turning random things off in a hospital as people might die – with new efficient options. [NHS Property Services [PDF] via Business Green]