NHS slams Gwyneth Paltrow for fuelling a wellness industry ‘on steroids’

NHS England has slammed Gwyneth Paltrow for fuelling health myths ‘on steroids’.

Chief executive Sir Simon Stevens singled out the 47-year-old actress for promoting ‘dubious wellness products and dodgy procedures’ that can be damaging to health.

Paltrow’s own brand Goop has repeatedly come under fire for selling costly and controversial products, such as vaginal jade eggs and a ‘vampire repellent’ spray to ‘conjure up positivity’.

Her new Netflix series, The Goop Lab, was labelled by medical professionals as ‘horrifying’ and ‘potentially harmful’ for peddling unproven treatments, such as vampire facials, to a wide audience.

Now, the NHS has waded in. Sir Simon said consumers are risking their health and wasting their money by buying into ‘too-good-to-be-true remedies’.

Speaking in An Oxford Conversation at the Sheldonian Theatre, Sir Steven’s said: ‘Myths and misinformation have been put on steroids by the availability of misleading claims online.

‘Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand peddles “psychic vampire repellent” ($27); says “chemical sunscreen is a bad idea”; and promotes colonic irrigation and DIY coffee enema machines, despite them carrying considerable risks to health and NHS advice clearly stating there is “no scientific evidence to suggest there are any health benefits associated with colonic irrigation”.

‘Fresh from controversies over jade eggs and unusually scented candles, Goop has just popped up with a new TV series, in which Gwyneth Paltrow and her team test vampire facials and back a “bodyworker” who claims to cure both acute psychological trauma and side-effects by simply moving his hands two inches above a customer’s body.’

Sir Steven’s scathing comments come just days after The Goop Lab was first aired on Netflix on January 24.

In the six-episode series predominantly about Paltrow’s brand, she explores various wellness treatments focused on ‘energy healing’, exorcisms, anti-ageing and more.

Heavy criticism – also directed towards Netflix – ensued before the series even started after a taster trailer was aired.

Paltrow has birthed extensive debate about vaginal steaming, jade eggs – which are inserted into the vagina to ‘boost femininity’ – a $15,000 24k gold vibrator and crystal infused water for ‘spiritual support’.

Sir Simon Stevens suggested it is easy to peddle pseudoscience because people are naturally concerned about their health.

He said: ‘While the term “fake news” makes most people think about politics, people’s natural concern for their health, and particularly about that of their loved ones, makes this particularly fertile ground for quacks, charlatans, and cranks.

‘While fake news used to travel by word of mouth – and later the Caxton press – we all know that lies and misinformation can now be round the world at the touch of a button – before the truth has reached for its socks, never mind got its boots on.’

Sir Simon said health misinformation has existed for centuries with severe consequences.

He noted anti-vax lies have undermined public faith in life-saving vaccines and spawned current health burdens.

Last year, the UK lost its measles elimination status, along with three other European countries, as a result of widespread disinformation.

Sir Simon said: ‘And now we have dubious ‘wellness’ products and dodgy procedures available on the web.’

The Daily Mail is campaigning to improve the uptake of all childhood immunisations – which are falling across the board after years of misinformation, online anti-vax myths, and growing apathy.

Many of these myths date back to London doctor Andrew Wakefield, who in 1998 published a paper linking the MMR vaccine to autism.

In response to the comments, Goop said: ‘Goop takes efficacy and product claims very seriously. With the editorial and commercial aspects of our business, we sometimes approach different topics from different points of view.

‘On the editorial side, we are transparent when we cover emerging topics that may be unsupported by science or may be in early stages of review. When products are available for retail sale, we have a robust legal and compliance team that works closely with our science and research group to vet product claims.

‘We are proud of our procedures and internal protocols and we are constantly evolving to ensure our approach is best in class.

‘We applaud the important work that NHS does, and often take our cues from the UK standard. For example, in the case of chemical sunscreens that the NHS cited in their speech, the US bans only 11 personal care ingredients while over 1,000 are banned in the UK. It’s for that reason we recommend non-toxic sunscreens.’