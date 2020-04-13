NHS staff performing TikTok dance routines to keep morale high

Staff treating Covid-19 patients at a hospital in Leeds got over 50,000 views for TikTok dance

NHS staff around the country are performing popular TikTok dance routines to boost team morale and encourage the public to stay at home.

A number of viral videos have triggered the trend, with staff at multiple hospitals joining in with synchronised dance routines in their uniforms.

Medics treating coronavirus patients at a hospital in Leeds received over 50,000 views on Twitter for their TikTok dance.

The staff, working on ward J19 at St James’ Hospital, performed a synchronised dance to The Weekend’s Blinding Lights, a dance challenge that has taken the internet by storm over the past few weeks.

Dr Walayat Hussain, a consultant dermatologist who has been redeployed to work on the ward treating Covid-19 patients, shared the video on Twitter and said: “I’m definitely not a bad influence on the ward…… Fantastic team on J19. Work hard, play hard.”

Speaking to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Dr Hussain said: “The team here are fantastic and the video has really helped us to get to know one another and boost morale.

“Maintaining good morale is really important at this time – at Leeds Teaching Hospitals we have a good staff health and well-being network as well as fantastic support from the public through donations to our charity Leeds Cares.”

They’re just one of a number of hospitals to jump on the new trend.

A group from the cardiology team at New Cross hospital in Wolverhampton created a TikTok video of them performing a viral dance routine in the corridor – quickly racking up over 1,000 likes.

However, staff at the the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust took it a step further, teaming up with paramedics, police and fire crew for a collaborative dance in the car park.

“Goes to show that the team working skills are on point! We hope it makes you smile as much as it did us!”, the trust said in a post on Facebook.

At Calderdale Royal Hospital, staff from the surgical outpatients department wore signs asking people to stay at home as they performed their viral dance.

Clinical support worker Helen Sykes, 44, organised the dance and uploaded the video to TikTok, as she thought it would be a good way to get the message across.

“The response and support we’ve had has been amazing. We’ve been inundated with people commenting and sharing the video, when I last checked it had over 4,700 views,” she told the Halifax Courier.

“It’s been a really emotional time for NHS staff … We’re here saving lives and we want people to really think about what they’re doing and to stay home as much as possible,” said Helen.

Clinical support manager Ruth Inlay added: “I’m really proud of the girls for putting a smile on everyone’s face.”

Last month a video of medical staff from the frontline theatre team at Basildon hospital in Essex having a boogy to Olly Murs’ Dance with Me Tonight went viral, with over 600,000 views.

They later were later offered free tickets to Murs’ show and treated to a video call from the man himself.