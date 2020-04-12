NHS staff working on coronavirus frontline can get free wills

NHS workers can get a free will service during the coronavirus pandemic as applications surge from healthcare workers nationwide.

Farewill, based in Haggerston, London, is offering a free service to make staff on the frontline of Covid-19 treatment have their affairs in order.

At least seven members of the NHS have died since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Britain in February.

The law firm said it has seen 12 times more NHS workers using their website since the COVID-19 outbreak.

It tweeted: ‘We’re now offering a free will to all NHS staff.

‘In the last few weeks, we’ve seen 12 times more NHS workers using our will service than usual.

‘So we wanted to do our bit to help.’

Doctors and nurses can apply online from their NHS email addresses.

John Alagos, 24, became the youngest British nurse known to have died with Covid-19. He returned home from a 12 hour shift at Watford General Hospital where he collapsed and died on Friday night.

Last week, two other frontline nurses died of Covid-19, believed to have become infected by patients. Mother of three Areema Nasreen, 36, who had no underlying conditions, died in intensive care at Walsall Manor Hospital, where she had worked for 16 years.

And Aimee O’Rourke, 39, also a mother of three, died in intensive care at Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent, where she worked.

Social media users have shared their support for NHS workers and praised Farewill for providing free will writing.

Michael Theodoulou commented: ‘NHS workers, this is a tough subject that’s worth tackling:

‘The excellent Farewill are offering their online will writing services for free to anyone with an NHS email address. A little peace of mind for 30 mins work.’

Another wrote: ‘This is great! It would be even better if it extended to key workers if feasible obviously!’

Another customer said: ‘These are the people I’ve been recommending if you need a will.

‘Very decent of them to do it free for NHS workers!’

It comes after Talbots Law has seen a 70 per cent spike in demand for wills.

There are now 47,806 confirmed cases of coronavirus and the death toll has topped 4,000 in the UK.