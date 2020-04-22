NHS Tech Bosses Trial AI System to Predict Coronavirus ICU Demand

The terms “NHS” and “machine learning” have been awkwardly smashed together to take our attention off the mundane basics of caring for the Covid-19 masses, with four English hospitals asked to trial some new tech magic in the hope it may better allocate resources than, say, a trained professional. We doubt it, but you never know. One of these bullshit AI things has to turn out to be real one day.

The system in question is the COVID-19 Capacity Planning and Analysis System, or CPAS, which, it is said, uses its computer brain to predict demand for intensive care beds and ventilators. It’s probably just a big red flashing light that says “SHITLOADS” all the time and can only be switched off by two men turning keys at the same time at opposite ends of the room. And then it comes on again tomorrow and can only be switched off by four men turning keys at the same time.

Oh no wait, there are proper facts about it on the NHS Digital site, which say CPAS will “…predict how many patients may require admission to ICU, how many may require ventilators, and how long patients are likely to be in hospital or ICU,” thanks to being fed past data from Public Health England. We can only imagine a doctor sighing at a printout of a screengrab telling him or her what to do and then carrying on entirely as usual, but now wondering how much money was blown on building an AI to second guess decisions.

Apparently the AI has some form in the medical world, though, as the Cambridge Adjutorium system has helped in its own little way in the past with diagnosing cardiovascular disease and cystic fibrosis. Although that’s… quite different. Or are AIs sector specific? [NHS via TNW]