NHS workers call Boris Johnson’s decision to end Plan B Covid restrictions’reckless.’

The Prime Minister has announced that in England, mandatory face coverings in public places will be abolished as of next Thursday, with the work resulting from home rule being immediately abandoned.

NHS workers have slammed the government’s decision to reverse Plan B as “reckless,” and questioned why the announcement came at a time when Boris Johnson’s leadership is in tatters.

If the loosening of Plan B measures results in an increase in hospitalizations and deaths, frontline workers have urged the Prime Minister to reinstate stricter Covid-19 rules.

Mr Johnson announced in the Commons yesterday that face coverings in public places and Covid passports will be abolished in England as of next Thursday.

The advice to work from home was immediately withdrawn, as was the requirement for children in schools to wear masks.

Over reports of boozy parties in Downing Street during lockdowns, Mr Johnson has faced calls to resign from Tory MPs, including Conservative grandee David Davis, with the swirl of allegations threatening his premiership.

The reversal of Plan B “risks creating a false sense of security,” according to Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chair of the British Medical Association (BMA).

Dr Ali George, an A&E and urgent treatment centre doctor in Newcastle, attacked the Government’s “disgraceful” decision to reverse from Plan B, warning of a possible spike in cases once Covid-19 curbs are relaxed.

“I’m at a loss for words to describe the absolute lunacy and horror I felt when I heard that yesterday,” Dr. George said.

It’s completely insane, and it’s clear that it’s only done to appease the backbenchers who are trying to oust Boris Johnson.

“It isn’t based on public health in the least.”

I understand the need for people to return to work, but I wouldn’t do it right now.

“We stopped doing these confirmatory PCR tests while they claimed the cases were declining.”

As a result, we have no idea how many cases we have.

“It is undeniably not over.”

It’s been a very hectic couple of weeks.

There are employees who are unable to work due to illness.

Since November or December, I don’t believe any of the places where I’ve worked have had a full complement of employees.”

It comes as the Prime Minister refuted allegations of blackmail made by senior Tory MP William Wragg.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

