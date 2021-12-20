NHS workers condemn Dominic Raab’s attempts to defend the cheese and wine’meeting’ in the Downing Street garden.

NHS workers condemn Dominic Raab’s attempts to defend a cheese and wine’meeting’ in the Downing Street garden.

The picture, according to No 10, shows officials having a staff meeting after a Covid press conference.

Frontline NHS workers are furious after Dominic Raab defended a photo of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his colleagues enjoying cheese and wine outside last May by saying No 10 staffers worked “under grueling conditions” and were simply enjoying “a drink after a long day.”

Several frontline doctors have slammed the deputy prime minister’s use of the phrase “grueling work,” pointing out that NHS workers have a far more difficult job.

Mr Raab was accused of “misrepresenting the situation,” according to Dr David Strain, the clinical lead for Covid services at the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust.

“I would suggest that working in protective gear all day and caring for people who were suffering and dying on a daily basis would be a better definition of working in ‘grueling conditions,'” he told me.

“We would have loved to sit down and share a drink with our colleagues who were exhausted physically and emotionally at the end of their long shifts.”

“The remark is insulting to the memory of those who died early in the pandemic and offensive to the frontline staff who struggled to cope with the day-to-day stresses of working in Covid.”

“I’m sure Mr Raab would redefine his definition of ‘grueling’ after a 12 hour shift on the frontline,” said a paramedic with the East of England Ambulance Service.

“It’s incomprehensible that the government thinks it’s okay to support socializing when frontline workers have to deal with their dreadful working conditions alone in order to protect those around them.”

“I would have loved to cheer on my coworkers over a glass of wine after work, but we kept our distance to protect our families and patients.”

Mr Raab defended the leaked photo in several broadcast interviews earlier today, prompting the NHS workers to make their comments.

The Prime Minister is pictured sitting at a table with two other colleagues, next to his wife Carrie Johnson.

The photo, which was revealed by The Guardian and claimed to have been taken on, also shows fifteen other people.

