NHS Workers Further Stressed by Threat of Rick Astley Concert

Well we suppose this is going to get Astley on the good guys list, because he does at least mean well. The 80s pop singer who’s survived remarkably well into the nowadays has given NHS workers something to perhaps look forwards to, as he’s to perform a free concert for the modern masked heroes of the health service.

Astley’s pencilled in the end of October for the Big Cuddly Thank You Singalong event in Manchester Arena, as surely we’ll be allowed to go out for purposes other than solitary carbohydrate purchases and hospital admission by then. Astley said: “Our NHS and emergency services are amazing. This concert is a thank you to all those fantastic frontline staff. I promise my band and I will give it everything to give you a great night out.”

Firefighters and the police are also welcome, Astley says, although postmen are not mentioned. Perhaps he’ll send them an email. I’m definitely planning on getting a bottle of wine for my postie when this is done and may actually get around to leaving a tip out for the binmen this year too. [Sky News]