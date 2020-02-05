Niall Quinn named interim deputy CEO at Football…

Niall Quinn has been appointed interim deputy CEO at the Football Association of Ireland.

The former Republic of Ireland international will work alongside Gary Owens, who was named interim CEO earlier this week.

The FAI is at risk of insolvency and it was revealed in December that the governing body faces debts of up to 62 million euros (£52million).

Owens said on the FAI website: “We are really pleased that someone of Niall’s calibre is joining the team.

“Football is such an important game in this country at every level. Niall not only brings great insight and experience to developing the game but is passionate about football in Ireland.

“His energy and commitment is a great fit for the FAI as we begin reform of the organisation and look to create a better future for football in Ireland.”

Former striker Quinn, 53, made 92 appearances for Ireland and scored 21 goals. He also played for Arsenal, Manchester City and Sunderland, where he later became chairman.

The FAI said in a statement: “In addressing the current challenges facing the FAI, the executive team want to ensure that the organisation’s core objective of the promotion and development of the game of football in Ireland is prioritised.

“Niall’s role with the team will focus on leading a future League of Ireland strategy, the overall development of the game in Ireland, including supporting grassroots and community initiatives together with our player pathway programmes.

“Niall will also focus on helping restoring and building key relationships and trust with key peer groups and the media.”