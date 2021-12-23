Nicaragua severed ties with Taiwan due to US-China rivalry.

Nicaragua severed ties with Taiwan due to the US-China rivalry.

According to Taiwan’s foreign minister, US sanctions on Nicaragua compelled the country to support Russia and China.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Nicaragua severed ties with Taiwan because of the US-China rivalry, the self-ruled island nation’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

“The severance of ties with Nicaragua had more to do with the intensifying rivalry between the US and China than with direct relations between Taiwan and Nicaragua,” Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told the island’s legislature.

According to official Focus News, Joseph was responding to opposition KMT lawmaker Johnny Chiang.

In November’s elections, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was re-elected for a fourth term.

After the election, Joseph said, Washington imposed a series of sanctions on Nicaragua, which “was probably why Ortega chose to align himself with China and Russia and cut ties with Taiwan.”

Nicaragua reestablished diplomatic relations with China earlier this month, leaving Taiwan with 14 diplomatic allies, the majority of whom are located in Latin America and the Caribbean.

It could also set a precedent for other countries like Honduras, which has been considering switching to China but is facing US pressure.

Since President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016, Taiwan has lost eight diplomatic allies: Burkina Faso, Panama, Sao Tome and Principe, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Solomon Islands, Kiribati, and Nicaragua.

Since Joseph took office in 2018, six of Taiwan’s eight allies have severed ties with the island nation, which is also subject to Chinese sanctions.

“The timing of the announcement of the diplomatic switch was also carefully chosen because it was the first day of the US-hosted Summit for Democracy, to which Taiwan, rather than China, had been invited,” Joseph told the Taiwanese legislature.

“It was just as important as maintaining diplomatic relations to deepen unofficial ties with like-minded countries,” he said.

Joseph’s resignation has been demanded by opposition lawmakers.

Taiwan’s relations with world powers like Japan, the United States, and the European Union had progressed significantly over the years, he said, hailing them as achievements that the public should be proud of.

When asked if he would resign if Taiwan lost another ally, Joseph replied, “I will do my best (to ensure it does not happen).”