Nick Fletcher, a Conservative MP, denies blaming female Doctor Who for encouraging young men to commit crime.

Nick Fletcher said there is a “tiny yet very vocal minority” of people who want to replace “every male character or good role model” with a woman during an International Men’s Day debate.

The Don Valley MP warned that young men were being “vilified” by role models such as the infamous Krays or Tommy Shelby from crime drama Peaky Blinders.

“Is it any surprise that so many young men are committing crimes?” he asked.

Dr. Who being played by a woman, according to Conservative MP Nick Fletcher, has pushed young men into crime. pic.twitter.com08rFuCtmgS

Mr Fletcher later clarified that his remarks were “misinterpreted,” and that he was not blaming Dr Who for male crime, but rather emphasizing the importance of good male role models.

“My point was actually a straightforward one, and in no way linked to Dr Who being female and crime being committed by men,” he explained.

“For whatever reason, pointing out that when a boy’s role models are all violent criminals (fictional or not), this negatively influences how they view masculinity and what it means to be a man,” he added.

“Everywhere, not least within the cultural sphere, there seems to be a call from a tiny but very vocal minority that every male character or good role model must have a female replacement,” the MP said during the debate.

“All one has to do is look at the debate over who will play the next James Bond – and it isn’t just James Bond.”

“In recent years, we’ve seen women take over Doctor Who, Ghostbusters, Luke Skywalker, and the Equalizer, leaving men with only the Krays and Tommy Shelby.”

“Is it any surprise that so many young men are committing crimes? These shows make crime look cool.”

“Believe me when I say that a lifetime in prison is not the answer.

