Nick Kyrgios pays tribute to Kobe Bryant as he prepares to take on Nadal at the Australia Open 

Nick Kyrgios’ Australian Open campaign has come to a heartbreaking end after bowing out of the fourth round in a pulsating match against world number one Rafael Nadal.

The Spaniard needed four sets and two tiebreaks to down the Australian 6-3 3-6 7-6 7-6 in an emotion-charged showdown at Melbourne Park.

Kyrgios, a huge basketball fan, was in tears as he walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing Kobe Bryant’s LA Lakers jersey in tribute to the star, who died on Sunday.

And during the first set it appeared the emotion of the occasion, coupled with physical fatigue after his four-and-a-half-hour battle against Karen Khachanov two days before, would prevent him making a fight of it.

But Kyrgios roused himself at the start of the second set and, had he taken an extraordinary third set, the outcome might have been different.

Ash Barty is now Australian’s last remaining hope in the singles darw, who will take on Czech world number seven Petra Kvitova on Tuesday afternoon.

Things began to unravel for Kyrgios late in the third set when he lost his cool during a heated exchange with the match umpire.

‘Why is he laughing?,’ he asked, seemingly taking aim at a linesman after he successfully challenged a missed call on a Nadal serve.

‘He turned around and starts laughing. It is not a game, it is not a joke. It is embarrassing. He turns around and he starts laughing. That’s what I’m talking about.’

The set went into a tie-break, where a violation was awarded against Kyrgios after he smashed his racquet in frustration after losing a point.

Kyrgios went on to lose the tie-break to be down two sets to one.

‘Obviously breaking that racquet he was getting frustrated,’ Australian legend Lleyton Hewitt said.

‘He had worked so hard to stay in this third set and get it to a tie break. If he goes down 2-1 sets it is going to be an awfully tough climb to get back and win in five.’

Nadal was cruising towards victory in the fourth set before Kyrgios broke his serve in a late fightback and forced the set into a tie-break, where Nadal proved too good.

The Spaniard paid tribute to his long-time rival after the four-set thriller.

‘It was a very tough match,’ he told Channel Nine commentator John McEnroe.

‘Against Nick you are never under control. If you have a mistake, like I had in the second set with one serve of mine that I had a mistake, then he has a break it is so difficult to break him again. It happened again in the fourth.

‘What can I say about Nick? I think when he is playing like today with this positive factor, he gives a lot of positive things to our sport. I encourage him to keep working like that, because he is one of the highest talents.’

Earlier in the night, Kyrgios made his grand entrance to Rod Laver Arena wearing an LA Lakers jersey after Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles in the US.

With Bryant’s famous number 8 emblazoned on his jersey, Kyrgios was seen fighting back tears as he entered the court and struggled to contain his emotions during the warm-up.

‘Does it inspire or deflate him?,’ Channel Nine commentator Jim Courier asked, referring to Bryant’s death.

‘It can really cut two ways. I think if he’s wearing the jersey it’s a good sign, he’s fired up and wants to perform for Kobe.

‘For Nick it’s about getting to win tonight and using that inspiration.

‘The whole world is in mourning for Kobe and his family’s loss. For Nick, it’s getting to go to work and using that inspiration.’

Nadal also paid a social media tribute to Bryant on Monday before the match.

‘Horrible news today. Tragic the death of one of the greatest sportsman in the world. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers. My condolences to his wife and families. I am in shock,’ Nadal posted on Instagram.

Kyrgios and Nadal are fierce rivals both on and off the court.

Despite their off-court feud, Kyrgios has the utmost professional respect for the 19-times grand slam champion Nadal, who progressed through to his 43rd grand slam quarter final.

‘I mean, (despite) what happens between us, he is an amazing player. He is arguably the greatest of all time,’ he before the match.

‘He is a champion. I will do everything I can and hopefully give everything I have and hopefully it will be enough.’