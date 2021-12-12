Nick Robinson has been ‘approached for the role of BBC Head of News,’ according to the job merry-go-round.

Nick Robinson has been “approached for the role of BBC Head of News,” according to the job-hunting merry-go-round.

The BBC believes that the Today show host possesses the required objectivity to handle the sensitive top news job.

Nick Robinson was approached by BBC bosses about moving to the influential Director of News role, according to a newspaper report, as the broadcaster tries to find new jobs for its most prominent journalists.

The Mail on Sunday reports that BBC executives have discussed replacing Fran Unsworth, the £340,000-a-year Director of News and Current Affairs, who is retiring next year.

Laura Kuenssberg, who is leaving her position as BBC Political Editor next year, could find a new home at Today, which currently has five regular hosts: Robinson, Mishal Husain, Justin Webb, Amol Rajan, and Martha Kearney.

Robinson is said to have the “impartial” qualifications needed to take on the BBC’s highly politically sensitive executive news role.

Despite being a Conservative student activist, Robinson has demonstrated his fairness in recent combative interviews with Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab.

Robinson, who had a lung tumor removed six years ago, is said to want to take over Andrew Marr’s Sunday morning politics show rather than move into management.

Sophie Raworth will step in as a stand-in host after Marr’s departure in January.

Due to Kuenssberg’s impending departure, a battle for the coveted position of Political Editor has erupted within the company.

Rajan, who hosted the recent controversial BBC Two series about the Royal family and the media, is likely to be a candidate alongside deputy political editor Vicky Young and Jon Sopel, who recently returned from Washington.

The BBC refused to comment on the rumors.

Robinson’s executive role is a “bizarre tale that has been circulating,” according to sources.

The position of Director of News is expected to be announced later this week.

The Head of Newsgathering, Jonathan Munro, is one of the top internal candidates for the job.

Munro’s critics have pointed to his role in two scandals: the BBC’s coverage of the police raid on Sir Cliff Richard’s home in 2014 and the rehiring of Martin Bashir.

Jamie Angus, the BBC’s controller of news output and commissioning, and Naja Nielsen, the BBC News’ digital director, are also in the running for the job.

The Today show has been called a “cauldron of egos,” with those with the “sharpest elbows” competing for power positions.

