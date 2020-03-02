Nickel rebounds on global policy stimulus hopes

March 2 – Nickel prices rose on Monday from an eight-month low hit in the prior session, as some investors considered recent sell-offs as overdone and hopes grew governments would roll out stimulus measures to contain the economic fallout of the coronavirus epidemic.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose as much as 3.5% to $12,685 a tonne, rebounding from an eight-month low hit on Friday.

The most traded nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) advanced as much as 2.9% to $102,160 yuan ($102,160.00) a tonne, after hitting its lowest level in nearly eight months in the previous session.

“Nickel prices dropped too much in the last two weeks, compared to other base metals. Any good news can push up prices,” said a nickel trader.

Top nickel ore producer Indonesia aims to start the benchmark floor price for the material by late March, which the trader said lent some support to nickel prices.

Other base metals also advanced, in line with gains in regional stock markets, as investors hoped for policy support from governments as the coronavirus outbreak spread to more countries and stoked fears of a recession.

FUNDAMENTALS

* AUTOMOBILES: Two more Chinese cities heavily reliant on car manufacturing plan to offer incentives to bolster auto sales hit by the virus outbreak.

* HUBEI: China’s central Hubei province, the epicentre of the country’s coronavirus outbreak, reported less than 200 cases of new infections for the first time since January.

* OTHER PRICES: LME copper rose 0.7% to $,5674.50 a tonne, aluminium advanced 0.3% to $1,699 a tonne, ShFE copper increased 0.7% to 44,980 yuan a tonne and ShFE aluminium fell 0.3% to 13,160 yuan a tonne.

* CHINA PMI: China’s factories were dealt a devastating blow in February as the coronavirus epidemic triggered the sharpest contraction in activity on record, official and private surveys showed.

* Asian shares steadied from early losses as investors placed their hopes on a coordinated global monetary policy response to weather the damaging economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

