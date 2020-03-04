Nico Portal dead: Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas pay tribute to Team Ineos chief

Nico Portal has tragically suffered a heart attack at the age of 40, Team Ineos confirmed earlier this evening

Nico Portal, the sports director for team Ineos, has tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack.

The 40-year-old was a professional cyclist for a number of French teams before he joined Team Sky in 2010.

Portal was also part of the team during Bradley Wiggins’ 2012 Tour de France win.

He also helped as Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal won the race in recent years.

Team Ineos confirmed Portal’s death earlier this evening, revealing he had passed at his home in Andorra.

“It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved team-mate, colleague and friend Nico Portal who died suddenly this afternoon at his home in Andorra.

“We are all overcome with grief at this terrible news and would ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.

“RIP Nico – your spirit will always be with us on the road and you will forever be in our hearts.”

Froome tweeted: “My thoughts are with Nico’s wife and children tonight.

“He was the kindest, happiest guy I knew and always lived life to the fullest. Rest In Peace Nico.”

Thomas was said to be in shock at the news of Portal’s passing.