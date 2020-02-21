Nicola McLean says Caroline Flack ‘planned to plead guilty’

Nicola McLean revealed that Caroline Flack told her she was ‘really sad’ and sent worrying messages to her ‘close friends’ the night before her death.

The former glamour model, 38, appeared on Dan Wootton’s talkRadio Drive Time show on Monday, to talk about the former Love Island presenter, who took her own life on Saturday aged 40.

She then claimed that Caroline admitted she planned to plead guilty in her forthcoming court case after being charged with assault following a row with her boyfriend Lewis Burton – despite believing herself to be innocent.

Nicola explained how Caroline had been posting on her Instagram Stories to a select number of people, and one post indicated that ‘she wasn’t in a great way,’ leading to private messages between the pair in which the TV host admitted she was ‘sad’.

In her heartbreaking chat, the I’m A Celebrity star said: ‘She’d made her Instagram to just her close friends, so there were not very many people on there, and she posted something where I could tell she wasn’t in a great way.

‘She’d been doing a lot better so I’d felt like she’d done really, really well. She went LA and she’d done really well, and was seemingly a lot more positive.

‘And that post I knew… so I messaged her, as anyone else would do and she was sad. She was really sad and she told me, she said ‘I’m sad.’…

‘She was just sad. She really was. She just wanted to be with Lewis. She wanted the charges dropped. She felt like it was unfair.’

On the forthcoming trial, Nicola continued: ‘She would say, ‘I’ll plead guilty so this all goes away’, but she did not want to plead guilty because she did not think she was, and neither do I.’

Caroline took her own life on Saturday, after a worried friend who was staying with her went to the shops, leaving the ex-Love Island presenter alone at her London flat.

It came just hours after she was told she would face trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis, something she denied.

Her management have slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’ after Lewis said he did not want to press charges.

He had said she hit him with a lamp at her former home in Islington in December before asking the CPS not to press charges.

Caroline had been described by friends as feeling ‘she was on her own’ and ‘couldn’t see a way out,’ according to The Mirror.

It was also understood she had been struggling with her mental health and using anti-depressants before her death.

The TV presenter’s death was confirmed by a lawyer for the family.

The Flack family said in a statement: ‘We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.’

A worried producer friend had been staying with the star but found she couldn’t get back into her flat after returning from the shops, a source said. She called Caroline’s father Ian who gained entry to the flat where he found the star’s body.

Love Island also released a statement, they said: ‘Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

‘Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.’

Following Caroline’s death, many fans have taken to social media to demand that Love Island be axed, after she became the third person associated with the show to take their own life.

Former contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon, took their own lives in March 2019 and June 2018.

Among fans calling the show out was This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes who paid tribute to Caroline while insisting there needs to be ‘repercussions.’

He wrote on Twitter: ‘Caroline Flack …. Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace. #Rip Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely?’ which garnered more than 27K likes.

Eamonn later added: ‘Meaning out of respect, can the series continue?’ (sic)

A CPS spokesperson issued a statement, they said: ‘Our deepest sympathies go to the family and friends of Caroline Flack. Given the tragic circumstances, we will not comment on the specifics of this case at this stage.’