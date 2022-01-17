Nicola Roberts, the star of Girls Aloud, is the face of a mental health campaign run by the NHS.

The campaign encourages people who are suffering from mental illness to seek help.

Former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts is one of a slew of musical stars featured in an NHS mental health campaign inspired by The Beatles’ song “Help!”

She appears in a video with Laura Mvula, Max George of The Wanted, Craig David, Ella Henderson, and Tom Grennan, recreating the 1965 hit’s lyrics.

Following their 2008 breakup, Roberts, 36, was stalked for five years by a former partner who bombarded her with threatening and violent messages.

Roberts said on the Castaway podcast last year that trauma therapy gave her the “self-love” and “self-respect” she needed to avoid toxic relationships.

2.3 million people have signed up for talking therapy with the NHS since the outbreak began, a confidential service that can be accessed by self-referral or through GPs.

“Talking therapy has helped me enormously,” Roberts said.

“I think there’s such a stigma attached to it that it makes people feel like they’ve failed or aren’t capable of resolving a problem on their own.”

But it’s critical to reach out if you don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

In addition to the campaign, the NHS is investing £2.3 billion per year in community mental health services, which will increase access to talking therapies.

“If you are experiencing anxiety, stress, or feeling low, it is important to know you are not alone and that it is OK to seek help,” NHS mental health director Claire Murdoch said.

“No one should be forced to suffer in silence.”

