Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP had a rollercoaster year in 2021, from Alex Salmond to indyref2.

Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP have had a rollercoaster year in 2021, from Alex Salmond to indyref2.

It’s easy to forget that the First Minister began 2021 facing a major issue that threatened to put an end to her political career.

Alex Salmond, her predecessor as SNP leader, was the source of this problem.

The pair, who were once close friends, have become bitter enemies, and this disintegration was evident in the first few months of the year.

The Holyrood investigation into the Scottish Government’s botched investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Mr Salmond came to a head around this time.

After the original investigation by civil servants was declared unlawful and “tainted by apparent bias” by a senior judge in 2019, this “inquiry into an inquiry” was launched.

Mr Salmond, who has always denied the allegations against him and was later found not guilty by a jury in a separate criminal trial just before the first Covid lockdown, delivered his shocking submission to MSPs only eight days into 2021.

He accused Ms Sturgeon of repeatedly breaking the ministerial code, giving “wholly false” evidence to the committee, and “repeatedly” misleading the Scottish Parliament about her role in the handling of allegations against him.

It was widely assumed that if the allegations were proven to be true, Ms Sturgeon would be forced to resign as First Minister, effectively ending her decades-long political career.

Mr Salmond also stated that he believes a “malicious and concerted attempt” was made to harm his reputation and force him out of public life.

Mr Salmond doubled down on his claims when he testified in person to the inquiry in February, saying there was “no doubt” Ms Sturgeon had broken the ministerial code.

Ms. Sturgeon had the opportunity to retaliate in March, and she did so during a grueling eight-hour evidence session at the Scottish Parliament.

