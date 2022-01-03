Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP have had a rollercoaster year in 2021, from Alex Salmond to indyref2.

Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP had a rollercoaster year in 2021, from Alex Salmond to indyref2.

It’s easy to forget that the First Minister began 2021 facing a major issue that threatened to put an end to her political career.

It’s easy to forget that the First Minister began 2021 facing a major problem that threatened to end her tenure as Prime Minister – and her political career – early.

Alex Salmond, her predecessor as SNP leader, was the source of the problem.

The pair, who were once close friends, have become bitter enemies, and the disintegration of their relationship was evident in the first few months of the year.

The Holyrood investigation into the Scottish Government’s botched investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Mr Salmond reached a climax around this time.

The original investigation by civil servants was declared unlawful and “tainted by apparent bias” by a senior judge in 2019. This “inquiry into an inquiry” was triggered after the original investigation by civil servants was declared unlawful and “tainted by apparent bias” by a senior judge in 2019.

Mr Salmond, who has always denied the allegations against him and was later found not guilty by a jury in a separate criminal trial just before the first Covid lockdown, delivered his bombshell submission to MSPs only eight days into 2021.

He accused Ms Sturgeon of repeatedly breaking the ministerial code, giving “wholly false” evidence to the committee, and “repeatedly” misleading the Scottish Parliament about her role in the handling of allegations against him.

It was widely assumed that if the allegations were proven to be true, Ms Sturgeon would be forced to resign as First Minister, effectively ending her decades-long political career.

Mr Salmond also stated that he believes his reputation has been harmed and that he has been removed from public life in a “malicious and concerted effort.”

Mr Salmond doubled down on his claims when he testified in person to the inquiry in February, saying there was “no doubt” Ms Sturgeon had broken the ministerial code.

Ms. Sturgeon had the opportunity to retaliate in March, and she did so during an exhausting eight-hour evidence session in the Scottish Parliament.

