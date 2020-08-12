Nicola Sturgeon apologises to tens of thousands of Scottish pupils over exams chaos

Nicola Sturgeon has apologised to tens of thousands of pupils caught up in exam chaos in Scotland.

The First Minister admitted that ministers “didn’t get this right” after 124,000 pupils had their predicted results downgraded following the cancellation of exams during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pupils will not all be expected to appeal against their results, Ms Sturgeon said, in an attempt to curb the growing row over the issue, which disproportionately affected the poorest pupils.

The Scottish Qualifications Agency (SQA) rejected nearly 124,000 recommended grades from teachers using computer models after pupils were unable to sit exams due to coronavirus.

Pass rates for pupils in the most deprived areas were reduced by 15.2% in comparison with 6.9% for pupils from the wealthiest backgrounds.

Ms Sturgeon told a daily briefing: “Despite our best intentions, I do acknowledge we did not get this right and I’m sorry for that.”

She said Education Secretary John Swinney will set out a plan to fix the fiasco in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

Opposition parties have called on Mr Swinney to resign over the issue – and he faces a vote of no confidence at Holyrood next week.

Ms Sturgeon originally defended the process but made a u-turn on Monday in the face of growing outrage.

She said: “We will be taking steps to ensure that every young person gets a grade that recognises the work they have done.

“Our concern – which was to make sure that the grades young people got were as valid as those they would have got in any other year – perhaps led us to think too much about the overall system and not enough about the individual pupil.

“That has meant that too many have lost out on grades that they think they should have had and also that that has happened as a result of not of anything they’ve done but because of a statistical model or an algorithm, and in addition that burden has not fallen equally across our society.”

“The most immediate challenge is to resolve the grades awarded to pupils this year.

“We will not expect every student who has been downgraded to appeal.”

With no exams this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) applied a methodology whereby grades estimated by teachers were downgraded based on criteria included the historic performance of the school.