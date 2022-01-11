Nicola Sturgeon believes that Scotland must learn to live with Covid-19.

According to Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland must learn to coexist with Covid-19.

Nicola Sturgeon said in an interview on Monday night that Scotland will have to consider “what adaptations to pre-pandemic life” may be required for the country to cope with the virus.

Scotland, according to Nicola Sturgeon, will need to consider “what adaptations to pre-pandemic life” may be required in order to cope with the coronavirus.

The comments were made to STV’s Scotland Tonight ahead of the Scottish First Minister’s update to parliament on Tuesday about current Covid measures.

“Sometimes when people talk about learning to live with Covid, it seems to imply that one day we’ll wake up and not have to worry about it, and that we won’t have to do anything to try to contain and control it,” she explained.

“When I say ‘learning to live with it,’ I don’t mean that.

Instead, we’ll have to consider what adaptations to pre-pandemic life – such as face coverings – might be necessary in the long run to allow us to live with it with far fewer protective measures.”

The Scottish Government said earlier on Monday that it had received 11,827 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, but no deaths.

It means that the death toll from people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, as measured by this metric, has remained at 9,934.

Despite the fact that no new deaths have been reported, officials have noted that register offices are now closed on weekends.

On Sunday, 1,432 people with recently confirmed Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals, up 50 from the day before, with 54 in intensive care, down one.

“We’ve reached a point where we all want to return to some semblance of normalcy.”

“It’s something that all of us, including myself, really want,” Ms Sturgeon told the station.

“However, we must acknowledge that, while we hope Omicron is milder than previous variants, this virus still takes lives and has significant health consequences for people.”

“As a result, we must take it seriously and not undervalue the potential for harm.”

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, stated that he was considering reducing self-isolation time in England to five days, but the First Minister stated, “I don’t think that is something we should be doing anytime soon.”

However.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.