Nicola Sturgeon considers tighter covid restrictions in the wake of increased concern about the omicron variant.

Nicola Sturgeon considers tighter covid restrictions in the wake of the omicron variant’s increasing concern.

The new variant was described as “really concerning” by the First Minister earlier this week, who confirmed that the number of omicron cases had increased tenfold in a week.

Nicola Sturgeon is said to be considering tougher covid restrictions in Scotland, believing that the current set of restrictions will not be enough to keep the new omicron variant at bay.

According to the Daily Record, the First Minister will hold a press conference later today after telling opposition leaders that the latest strain of the virus will become the dominant variant within days.

It comes after her Public Health Scotland urged Scots to postpone their Christmas parties in the wake of several outbreaks linked to the holiday season.

Subscribe to Glasgow Livenewsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

Ms Sturgeon is said to have briefed opposition leaders on omicron yesterday, with a source telling the paper that she warned of “tough choices” and that “where we are now in terms of restrictions is not going to be enough.”

According to a second source, the UK government’s Plan B, which closely resembles current Scottish restrictions, is sufficient to contain the Delta variant but not Omicron.

The new variant was described as “really concerning” by the First Minister earlier this week, confirming that the number of omicron cases had increased tenfold in a week.

The total number of cases of omicron in Scotland is now 109, but the Scottish Government warned that due to a two-day lag in reporting, the number is likely higher.

Follow our live blog for the most up-to-date information ahead of the proposed briefing by the First Minister.