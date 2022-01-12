Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of leaving the hospitality sector in limbo over the lifting of phased restrictions.

The Scottish Government’s failure to provide an exact date for when restrictions will be lifted has left the hospitality industry ‘frustrated,’ according to industry representatives.

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon announced that restrictions imposed before Christmas will be lifted in ‘phases,’ but that they may remain in place until the end of the month.

The Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) has expressed its disappointment that no firm decision has been made on when the restrictions will be lifted.

Currently, hospitality businesses must operate on a table-service basis with a one-metre physical separation between groups of customers.

The lifting of the measures has been given a provisional date of January 24, with Cabinet meeting next week to discuss whether this can happen.

Large-scale outdoor event restrictions will be lifted on January 17.

“It’s encouraging that some restrictions are being lifted as of Monday,” said Colin Wilkinson, SLTA managing director. “However, the First Minister’s constant messaging to work from home whenever possible and limit contact with people is doing nothing to build consumer confidence and is leading to growing frustration among business owners.”

“It is unacceptable that the licensed hospitality sector must wait until next week to learn whether existing restrictions will be lifted on January 24. This leaves businesses in limbo.”

Of course, we recognize that the Scottish Government must consider both the nation’s and the economy’s health, but more clarity is required.

“Last week, the First Minister alluded to the Scottish Government’s new strategic framework on dealing with Covid, which will be published in the coming weeks – she said the same thing today, so our question is, when will this be published, because we need answers now?”

Ms Sturgeon said on Tuesday that the vaccine passport program could be expanded to include locations other than those already covered.

“We will begin lifting the protective measures announced before Christmas on Monday,” she added, “but in a phased manner that will allow us to form a clearer picture of infection trends and associated impacts in the days ahead.”

“It will be necessary to do so as we remove these other protective measures.”

