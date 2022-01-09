Nicola Sturgeon said everything as the isolation period was reduced from ten to seven days.

Nicola Sturgeon said everything as her isolation period was reduced from ten to seven days.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, announced a number of new rules today (January 5, 2022), including a reduction in the period of self-isolation.

Scotland's First Minister spoke in front of the Scottish Parliament today (January 5) about covid and the new rules that will be implemented.

While the FM did not propose any new measures, such as closing pubs, other safeguards and guidance were implemented.

Some of these guidelines, such as self-isolation, will take effect right away, while others, such as household gatherings, will remain unenforceable.

Since the discovery of the latest variant omicron, early data has suggested that it is a milder strain in terms of symptoms, but it is highly transmissible, and thus has surpassed delta as the dominant variant.

“On the plus side, evidence that omicron causes less severe illness than previous variants – at least amongst the under 60s, where the virus is most prevalent at the moment – appears to be strengthening,” the FM said.

But, what else did Nicola Sturgeon discuss today, and what are the new rules?

Unfortunately, five more deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,872 under the daily definition.

In December, around one in 40 people in Scotland had covid, according to a weekly survey published by the Office of National Statistics.

According to a recent ONS survey released today (January 5), the number is now around one in 20.

“The proportion of people with covid is likely to be even higher than that now, a few days later – and I would anticipate that as work and school resume after the holiday period, we will see continued growth in the level of infection,” the FM said.

“In short, covid is much more widespread now than it has been at any point in the pandemic thus far, and will almost certainly become even more so in the days ahead.”

The FM confirmed that the requirement for group separation in public indoor spaces and table service in hospitality venues serving alcoholic beverages on the premises will be in effect until at least January 17.

