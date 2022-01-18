Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s Covid, has announced that all Omicron rules will be phased out by Monday.

Closures of nightclubs and the requirement for table service in hospitality will be phased out, as will attendance limits at indoor events.

“We will also lift the guidance asking people to stick to a three-household limit on indoor gatherings,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“However, despite the improvement, the level of Covid infection circulating in the community remains high.”

“At this point, it would be prudent for all of us to remain cautious in our social interactions to reduce the risk of us contracting the virus.”

“At this point, we will continue to ask people to work from home whenever possible – and for employers to make this possible,” she said.

“However, beginning in February, we will engage with business on a return to a more hybrid approach.”

In a statement to Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon confirmed that Scotland had recorded another 31 coronavirus deaths, as well as 7,752 new cases of the virus infection.

She told MSPs that the cases were confirmed using PCR and lateral flow tests.

Scotland had an average of 11,747 new cases per day last week, so the case numbers were down significantly.

Since Boxing Day, outdoor events have been limited to 500 people.

“We will begin to lift the measures introduced before Christmas next week,” the First Minister said last week, “but we will do so in a phased and careful manner, beginning with the lifting of attendance limits on live outdoor events on Monday.”

The Covid pass scheme has been tweaked slightly as well.

If your second jab was more than four months ago, you’ll need a booster shot to be fully vaccinated.

By showing proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within the last 48 hours, admission to events and venues covered by the scheme will still be possible.

