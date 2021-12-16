Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, has asked people to limit their socializing to three households.

The First Minister stated that she is not requesting that people cancel their Christmas celebrations, but rather that they limit their socializing before and after the holiday.

In a statement released today, Nicola Sturgeon asked Scots to limit their socializing to three households.

Before and after Christmas, the First Minister made a statement to the Scottish Parliament about social contact guidelines in the country.

The restrictions are more of a guideline than a law, and there are exceptions for Christmas celebrations.

According to the Daily Record, before and after Christmas, socializing will be limited to no more than three households.

Ms Sturgeon warned Scots ahead of the statement that “targeted and proportionate” measures would be taken to allow families to gather at Christmas.

“We need to protect people’s ability to spend Christmas with their families,” she said, “and on behalf of everyone across the country, I am personally hoping for a more normal Christmas than last year.”

Scotland Covid restrictions: Nicola Sturgeon asks people to limit socialising to three households