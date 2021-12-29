Nicola Sturgeon sees “grounds for optimism” despite 15,000 new covid cases in 24 hours.

Nicola Sturgeon sees “grounds for optimism” despite 15,000 new covid cases in a single day.

According to the First Minister, the increase in covid cases does not appear to be translating into an increase in hospital admissions.

Any future restrictions will be based on the hospital’s occupancy.

Despite the huge increase in covid cases, Nicola Sturgeon believes there are ‘grounds for optimism.’

The First Minister stated that omicron poses a lower risk of hospitalization than other strains of the virus.

The number of people in hospitals has remained ‘broadly stable’ in the face of daily cases reaching nearly 16,000, indicating that the new strain isn’t translating into an increase in hospital admissions or occupancy.

There are currently 679 people in hospitals with covid, which is an increase of 80 people from yesterday.

An additional 36 people are in critical condition.

Hospital admissions have been cited as an “important indicator” of how the Scottish Government will decide on the most proportionate response in the future.

The First Minister stated that figures will be monitored over the next few weeks to help inform future decisions about restrictions.

“Over the last week, published studies have suggested that the risk of Omicron-related hospitalization is lower – possibly significantly lower – than for other strains of the virus,” Ms Sturgeon continued.

“What isn’t clear is why this is – whether it’s because Omicron is inherently milder, or because it has a greater ability to infect those who have already been infected or who have been vaccinated, implying that more of those who contract it have a level of immunity that protects them from serious illness.”

“We don’t know the answer yet, but if it turns out that a much lower proportion of people with Omicron need hospital care than people with other strains, that’s great news – both in terms of individual health and overall impact, and it’ll help us plan our response in the coming weeks.”

“However, and this is critical, we must continue to exercise caution for at least the next couple of weeks as we assess in real time the impact of these higher case numbers on the NHS.”

“It’s encouraging that the recent spike in cases hasn’t translated into an increase in cases.”

